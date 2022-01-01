Company Directory
Nemo IT Solutions
Nemo IT Solutions Salaries

Nemo IT Solutions's median salary is $150,750 for a Software Engineer. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nemo IT Solutions is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nemo IT Solutions is $150,750.

