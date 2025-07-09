Company Directory
NDA Salaries

NDA's salary ranges from $11,637 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Ukraine at the low-end to $125,372 for a Software Engineering Manager in Portugal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NDA. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$56K
Data Analyst
$16.4K
Human Resources
$20.5K

Information Technologist (IT)
$13.7K
Marketing
$82.5K
Product Designer
$11.6K
Product Manager
$54.8K
Project Manager
$50.3K
Sales
$17.8K
Software Engineer
$22.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$125K
Solution Architect
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NDA is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NDA is $36,300.

