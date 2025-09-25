Software Engineer compensation in United States at NCR ranges from $93.4K per year for Grade 9 to $169K per year for Grade 13. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for NCR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 9
$93.4K
$92.4K
$833
$167
Grade 10
$121K
$103K
$18.1K
$50
Grade 11
$126K
$120K
$500
$6K
Grade 12
$150K
$143K
$2.1K
$4.9K
