Product Designer compensation in United States at NCR ranges from $93.5K per year for Grade 9 to $140K per year for Grade 11. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for NCR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 9
$93.5K
$92.7K
$0
$833
Grade 10
$115K
$102K
$13.3K
$0
Grade 11
$140K
$136K
$0
$3.9K
Grade 12
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
