NCR Salaries

NCR's salary ranges from $15,650 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $284,220 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NCR. Last updated: 10/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX Designer

Project Manager
Median $113K

Data Scientist
Median $115K
Accountant
$128K
Business Analyst
$74.6K
Customer Service
$24.1K
Data Analyst
$75.2K
Financial Analyst
$91.5K
Hardware Engineer
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Management Consultant
$284K
Marketing
$59.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$49.2K
Product Design Manager
$119K
Product Manager
$16.8K
Sales
$59.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$71K
Solution Architect
$96.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NCR is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NCR is $93,676.

