Company Directory
National Retail Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about National Retail Solutions that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    National Retail Solutions is a division of IDT that offers a point of sale network and credit card processing for small and midsize independent retailers across the USA. The system includes sales, inventory and user tracking, remote management, a customer loyalty program, and optional add-ons such as tobacco scan data and employee time clock. NRS also offers a pump-integrated POS for gas station c-stores and cash advance funding. With many thousands of POS units distributed nationwide, NRS is quickly becoming the requisite cash register for various types of stores.

    https://nrsplus.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for National Retail Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Spotify
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources