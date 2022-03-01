Company Directory
MTS
MTS Salaries

MTS's salary ranges from $13,866 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $83,421 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of MTS. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $27.2K
Software Engineer $40K
Senior Software Engineer $62K
Lead Software Engineer $60.5K

iOS Engineer

Front-End Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $35K
Business Analyst
Median $30.6K

Data Analyst
Median $14.7K
Product Designer
Median $30.4K
Product Manager
Median $48.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $66.7K
Project Manager
Median $13.9K
Data Science Manager
Median $83.4K
Administrative Assistant
$81.1K
Financial Analyst
$18.7K
Human Resources
$16.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.3K
Management Consultant
$47.6K
Marketing
$27.3K
Product Design Manager
$68.3K
Solution Architect
$61.9K
Technical Programme Manager
$44.5K
FAQs

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá MTS er Gagnavísindastjóri með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $83,421. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá MTS er $44,476.

