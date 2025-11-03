Software Engineer compensation in India at Mphasis ranges from ₹394K per year for L1 to ₹2.11M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.46M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mphasis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
