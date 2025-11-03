Company Directory
Mphasis
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Mphasis Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Taiwan at Mphasis totals NT$397K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$406K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mphasis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
L2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
L3
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
L4
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+NT$1.78M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.74M
Stripe logo
+NT$615K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.08M
Verily logo
+NT$677K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Mphasis?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Mphasis in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$935,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mphasis for the Data Scientist role in Taiwan is NT$935,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mphasis

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • Mindtree
  • Zensar Technologies
  • See all companies →

Other Resources