Mozilla Data Scientist Salaries in New York City Area

Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Mozilla totals $300K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $300K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mozilla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P3 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P4 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

+ $58K + $89K + $20K + $35K + $22K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Mozilla ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.