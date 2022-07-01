Company Directory
Moxe Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Moxe Health Salaries

Moxe Health's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $185,925 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Moxe Health. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$116K
Recruiter
$123K
Sales
$186K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Software Engineer
$126K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Moxe Health is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moxe Health is $124,063.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Moxe Health

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources