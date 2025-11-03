Company Directory
Moxa
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Moxa Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Moxa totals NT$1.29M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Moxa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Moxa
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per annum
NT$1.29M
Level
hidden
Base salary
NT$908K
Stock (/yr)
NT$9.3K
Bonus
NT$374K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Moxa?
Block logo
+NT$1.78M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.74M
Stripe logo
+NT$615K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.08M
Verily logo
+NT$677K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Networking Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Moxa in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,040,886. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moxa for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,159,915.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Moxa

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • See all companies →

Other Resources