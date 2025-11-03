Company Directory
The average Recruiter total compensation in India at Moveworks ranges from ₹1.74M to ₹2.44M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Moveworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.89M - ₹2.19M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.74M₹1.89M₹2.19M₹2.44M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Moveworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Moveworks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,441,168. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moveworks for the Recruiter role in India is ₹1,743,691.

Other Resources