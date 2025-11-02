Motorola Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Motorola ranges from $102K per year for L7 to $145K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Motorola's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 ( Entry Level ) $102K $93.1K $1.6K $7.2K L8 $124K $114K $4.9K $5.6K L9 $145K $131K $7.6K $6.4K

Latest Salary Submissions

