Motivity Salaries

Motivity's salary ranges from $35,106 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $85,425 for a Customer Success in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Motivity. Last updated: 11/23/2025

Customer Success
$85.4K
Software Engineer
$35.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Motivity is Customer Success at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $85,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Motivity is $60,265.

