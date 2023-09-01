Company Directory
Mondu
Mondu Salaries

Mondu's salary ranges from $61,863 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $107,816 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mondu. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $91.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$61.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$108K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mondu is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,816. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mondu is $91,119.

