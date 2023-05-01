Company Directory
Monarch Tractor
Monarch Tractor Salaries

Monarch Tractor's salary ranges from $125,625 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $260,295 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Monarch Tractor. Last updated: 9/16/2025

Technical Program Manager
Median $168K
Mechanical Engineer
$143K
Product Manager
$144K

Software Engineer
$126K
Software Engineering Manager
$260K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Monarch Tractor is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $260,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monarch Tractor is $144,218.

