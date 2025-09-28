Software Engineer compensation in United States at Momentive.ai ranges from €101K per year for P1 to €267K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals €207K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Momentive.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
€101K
€86.4K
€10.1K
€4.3K
P2
€163K
€138K
€14.8K
€10.1K
P3
€189K
€136K
€36.9K
€15.6K
P4
€207K
€164K
€23.6K
€19.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Momentive.ai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)