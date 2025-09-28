Company Directory
Momentive.ai
Momentive.ai Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at Momentive.ai ranges from $93.5K to $133K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Momentive.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$107K - $125K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$93.5K$107K$125K$133K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Momentive.ai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Sales en Momentive.ai in United States está en una compensación total anual de $133,380. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Momentive.ai para el puesto de Sales in United States es $93,480.

Other Resources