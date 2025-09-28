Company Directory
Momentive.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Momentive.ai Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at Momentive.ai totals $193K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Momentive.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$193K
$133K
$39K
$21K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Momentive.ai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Recruiter chez Momentive.ai in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $223,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Momentive.ai pour le poste Recruiter in United States est de $156,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Momentive.ai

Related Companies

  • Flatiron Health
  • Netskope
  • Outreach
  • Clear Street
  • Palmetto
  • See all companies →

Other Resources