The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Momentive.ai ranges from $243K to $345K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Momentive.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Average Total Compensation
$275K-$313K
United States
$243K$275K$313K$345K
At Momentive.ai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
FAQ
What is the highest Product Design Manager salary at Momentive.ai in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Momentive.ai in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $345,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Momentive.ai Product Design Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momentive.ai for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $242,775.