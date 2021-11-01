Company Directory
Mollie
Mollie Salaries

Mollie's salary ranges from $57,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Italy at the low-end to $149,235 for a Software Engineering Manager in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mollie. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $93.5K
Senior Engineer $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $149K
Data Analyst
$57.4K

Data Scientist
$92.7K
Marketing
$81K
Project Manager
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$110K
Technical Program Manager
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mollie is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $149,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mollie is $101,241.

