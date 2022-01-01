Company Directory
Molex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Molex Salaries

Molex's salary ranges from $28,290 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the low-end to $179,100 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Molex. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $120K
Software Engineer
Median $74.4K
Biomedical Engineer
$106K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Business Analyst
$96.9K
Hardware Engineer
$63.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
Product Designer
$28.3K
Product Manager
$72.1K
Project Manager
$96.9K
Sales
$51.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$89.4K
Solution Architect
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Molex er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $179,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Molex er $93,138.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Molex

Related Companies

  • Crestron
  • Mouser Electronics
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
  • Shure
  • Lutron Electronics
  • See all companies →

Other Resources