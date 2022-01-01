Company Directory
Moderna
Moderna Salaries

Moderna's salary ranges from $40,899 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $351,832 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Moderna. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $260K
Data Scientist
Median $110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Biomedical Engineer
Median $98K
Accountant
$40.9K
Chemical Engineer
$140K
Data Analyst
$72.6K
Data Science Manager
$256K
Human Resources
$241K
Management Consultant
$279K
Mechanical Engineer
$166K
Product Designer
$336K
Program Manager
$332K
Project Manager
$245K
Regulatory Affairs
$312K
Software Engineering Manager
$352K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Moderna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Moderna is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,832. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moderna is $243,210.

