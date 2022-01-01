Company Directory
Model N Salaries

Model N's salary ranges from $72,611 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $280,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Model N. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $280K
Software Engineer
Median $137K
Human Resources
$236K

Legal
$256K
Management Consultant
$80.4K
Program Manager
$72.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
Solution Architect
$217K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Model N is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $280,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Model N is $226,502.

