MOD Salaries

MOD's salary ranges from $32,017 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $149,250 for a Biomedical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MOD. Last updated: 10/18/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$149K
Hardware Engineer
$36.5K
Project Manager
$90K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineer
$32K
Software Engineering Manager
$96K
Solution Architect
$85.2K
Technical Program Manager
$87.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MOD is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MOD is $87,262.

