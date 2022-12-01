Company Directory
Mobile Programming Salaries

Mobile Programming's salary ranges from $14,216 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $107,460 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mobile Programming. Last updated: 10/18/2025

Data Scientist
$107K
Product Designer
$14.2K
Project Manager
$97.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Software Engineer
$17.8K
The highest paying role reported at Mobile Programming is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mobile Programming is $57,629.

