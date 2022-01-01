Company Directory
Mixpanel Salaries

Mixpanel's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $353,723 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mixpanel. Last updated: 10/20/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $237K
L4 $276K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $242K
Business Operations
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Development
$269K
Customer Service
$101K
Data Scientist
$221K
Human Resources
$340K
Management Consultant
$41.8K
Marketing Operations
$208K
Product Designer
$354K
Recruiter
$180K
Sales
$179K
Software Engineering Manager
$254K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mixpanel, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mixpanel is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $353,723. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mixpanel is $229,193.

Other Resources