Mita
Mita Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in India at Mita ranges from ₹160K to ₹220K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mita's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$2K - $2.3K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$1.8K$2K$2.3K$2.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mita?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Mita in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹219,576. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mita for the Mechanical Engineer role in India is ₹160,386.

Other Resources

