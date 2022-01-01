Company Directory
Mirantis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Mirantis Salaries

Mirantis's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Russia at the low-end to $213,180 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mirantis. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $82.3K

Networking Engineer

Human Resources
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Product Manager
$128K
Program Manager
$129K
Sales
$174K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
Solution Architect
$213K
Technical Program Manager
$72.4K
Technical Writer
$98.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mirantis is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mirantis is $128,186.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mirantis

Related Companies

  • Buildium
  • Rescale
  • Built Technologies
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • See all companies →

Other Resources