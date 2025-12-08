Company Directory
MinIO
MinIO Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at MinIO ranges from $109K to $152K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for MinIO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$117K - $138K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$109K$117K$138K$152K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at MinIO?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at MinIO in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $152,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MinIO for the Software Engineer role in United States is $109,200.

