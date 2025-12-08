Company Directory
MindTickle
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

MindTickle Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at MindTickle totals ₹9M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for MindTickle's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
MindTickle
Engineering Manager - II
Pune, MH, India
Total per annum
$102K
Level
L4
Base salary
$89.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.1K
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at MindTickle?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MindTickle, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at MindTickle in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹17,498,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindTickle for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹8,797,575.

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindtickle/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.