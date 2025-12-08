Company Directory
MindTickle
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Programme Manager

  • All Programme Manager Salaries

MindTickle Programme Manager Salaries

The average Programme Manager total compensation in India at MindTickle ranges from ₹4.88M to ₹6.68M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for MindTickle's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$60.1K - $71.4K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$55.5K$60.1K$71.4K$76K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Programme Manager submissions at MindTickle to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MindTickle, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Programme Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Programme Manager at MindTickle in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,675,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindTickle for the Programme Manager role in India is ₹4,876,179.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MindTickle

Related Companies

  • Narrative Science
  • Brillio
  • RBA
  • Payroc
  • Optym
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindtickle/salaries/program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.