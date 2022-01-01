Company Directory
MindTickle
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MindTickle Salaries

MindTickle's salary ranges from $14,439 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $153,628 for a Copywriter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MindTickle. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $46.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $79.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Copywriter
$154K
Customer Success
$86.6K
Data Analyst
$29.8K
Human Resources
$31.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.4K
Product Designer
$25.1K
Programme Manager
$65.7K
Project Manager
$89.4K
Revenue Operations
$16.3K
Sales
$105K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MindTickle, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MindTickle is Copywriter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,628. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindTickle is $65,737.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MindTickle

Related Companies

  • Narrative Science
  • Brillio
  • RBA
  • Payroc
  • Optym
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindtickle/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.