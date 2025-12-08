Company Directory
Mindfire Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Mindfire Solutions Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in India at Mindfire Solutions ranges from ₹1.29M to ₹1.83M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mindfire Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$16.6K - $19.7K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$14.7K$16.6K$19.7K$20.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at Mindfire Solutions to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Mindfire Solutions?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Mindfire Solutions in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,828,552. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mindfire Solutions for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹1,287,937.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mindfire Solutions

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindfire-solutions/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.