Miltenyi Biotec Salaries

Miltenyi Biotec's salary ranges from $48,860 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Germany at the low-end to $147,758 for a Biomedical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Miltenyi Biotec. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$48.9K
Biomedical Engineer
$148K
Legal
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Product Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$76.7K
Software Engineer
$104K
Technical Program Manager
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Miltenyi Biotec is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miltenyi Biotec is $109,140.

