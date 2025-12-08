Company Directory
Milliman
Milliman Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Milliman totals $109K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Milliman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Milliman
Data Scientist
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$109K
Level
-
Base salary
$89K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Milliman in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Milliman for the Data Scientist role in United States is $97,400.

