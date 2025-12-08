Actuary compensation in United States at Milliman ranges from $102K per year for Analyst to $210K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $112K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Milliman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
