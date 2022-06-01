Company Directory
MillerKnoll Salaries

MillerKnoll's salary ranges from $5,973 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $91,400 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MillerKnoll. Last updated: 9/8/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $91.4K

Manufacturing Engineer

Product Designer
$6K
Product Manager
$78.1K

Sales
$55.7K
Software Engineer
$89.4K
FAQ

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en MillerKnoll es Ingeniero Mecánico con una compensación total anual de $91,400. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en MillerKnoll es $78,108.

