Midea Group Salaries

Midea Group's salary ranges from $25,016 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in China at the low-end to $251,250 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Midea Group. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $92K
Data Analyst
$49.4K
Financial Analyst
$54.9K

Industrial Designer
$41.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$48.1K
Product Manager
$71.4K
Project Manager
$25K
Software Engineering Manager
$251K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Midea Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Midea Group is $52,147.

