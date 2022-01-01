Company Directory
MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Salaries

MicroStrategy's salary ranges from $107,100 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $320,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MicroStrategy. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $114K
Senior Software Engineer $146K
Principal Software Engineer $246K
Senior Architect $270K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $320K
Administrative Assistant
$141K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$129K
Data Scientist
$225K
Product Designer
$107K
Product Manager
$286K
Project Manager
$200K
Sales
$209K
Sales Engineer
Median $263K
The highest paying role reported at MicroStrategy is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MicroStrategy is $208,950.

