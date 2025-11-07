Company Directory
Microsoft
Microsoft Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Israel

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Israel at Microsoft ranges from ₪816K per year for 64 to ₪1.74M per year for 67. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪860K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
₪816K
₪596K
₪138K
₪82.8K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
₪879K
₪595K
₪175K
₪109K
66
₪1.22M
₪653K
₪456K
₪106K
Senior Director
67
₪1.74M
₪733K
₪796K
₪215K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪1,743,573. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft for the Software Engineering Manager role in Israel is ₪897,589.

Other Resources