Company Directory
Microsoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Greater Shanghai Area

Microsoft Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Shanghai Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Shanghai Area at Microsoft ranges from CN¥1.04M per year for 64 to CN¥1.47M per year for Principal EM. The median yearly compensation in Greater Shanghai Area package totals CN¥1.35M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
64
Senior Manager
CN¥1.04M
CN¥700K
CN¥225K
CN¥111K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
CN¥1.47M
CN¥928K
CN¥351K
CN¥187K
66
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
Senior Director
67
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Microsoft logo
+CN¥1.72M
Block logo
+CN¥416K
Robinhood logo
+CN¥638K
Stripe logo
+CN¥143K
Datadog logo
+CN¥251K
Verily logo
+CN¥158K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft in Greater Shanghai Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,997,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft for the Software Engineering Manager role in Greater Shanghai Area is CN¥1,394,892.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Microsoft

Related Companies

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • See all companies →

Other Resources