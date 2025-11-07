Software Engineering Manager compensation in Czech Republic at Microsoft ranges from CZK 2.75M per year for 64 to CZK 5.29M per year for 66. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 4.04M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
64
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
