Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Switzerland

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Microsoft ranges from CHF 160K per year for 60 to CHF 252K per year for 64. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 178K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SDE 59 ( Entry Level ) CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- 60 CHF 160K CHF 124K CHF 12.9K CHF 23.1K SDE II 61 CHF 161K CHF 132K CHF 11.8K CHF 16.6K 62 CHF 170K CHF 141K CHF 18.1K CHF 11K View 9 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

