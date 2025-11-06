Company Directory
Microsoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Kenya

Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Kenya

Software Engineer compensation in Kenya at Microsoft ranges from KES 6.76M per year for 59 to KES 11M per year for 63. The median yearly compensation in Kenya package totals KES 8.07M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE
59(Entry Level)
KES 6.76M
KES 5.94M
KES 265K
KES 555K
60
KES 8.34M
KES 7M
KES 972K
KES 372K
SDE II
61
KES 8.23M
KES 6.97M
KES 630K
KES 630K
62
KES 10.54M
KES 8.35M
KES 1.38M
KES 819K
View 9 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Microsoft logo
+KES 31.04M
Block logo
+KES 7.5M
Robinhood logo
+KES 11.51M
Stripe logo
+KES 2.59M
Datadog logo
+KES 4.53M
Verily logo
+KES 2.85M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

iOS Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Developer Advocate

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

AI Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Microsoft in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 11,232,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft for the Software Engineer role in Kenya is KES 7,912,817.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Microsoft

Related Companies

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • See all companies →

Other Resources