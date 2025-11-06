Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Microsoft ranges from CA$154K per year for 59 to CA$262K per year for 65. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$160K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE
CA$154K
CA$121K
CA$25.1K
CA$7.8K
60
CA$170K
CA$110K
CA$51.6K
CA$7.9K
SDE II
CA$169K
CA$128K
CA$26.8K
CA$14.8K
62
CA$182K
CA$142K
CA$31.7K
CA$8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
iOS Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Crypto Engineer
Virtual Reality Software Engineer
Systems Engineer
Video Game Software Engineer
Developer Advocate
Research Scientist
AI Researcher
AI Engineer