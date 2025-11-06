Company Directory
Microsoft
Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Microsoft ranges from CA$154K per year for 59 to CA$262K per year for 65. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$160K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE
59(Entry Level)
CA$154K
CA$121K
CA$25.1K
CA$7.8K
60
CA$170K
CA$110K
CA$51.6K
CA$7.9K
SDE II
61
CA$169K
CA$128K
CA$26.8K
CA$14.8K
62
CA$182K
CA$142K
CA$31.7K
CA$8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Microsoft in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$273,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$149,200.

Other Resources