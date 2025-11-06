Company Directory
Microsoft
Microsoft Senior Critical Environment Technician Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Senior Critical Environment Technician compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Microsoft totals $203K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Microsoft
Senior Critical Environment Technician
Seattle, WA
Total per annum
$203K
Level
37
Base salary
$198K
Stock (/yr)
$4.5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
13 Years
What are the career levels at Microsoft?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Senior Critical Environment Technician at Microsoft in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $213,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft for the Senior Critical Environment Technician role in Greater Seattle Area is $202,500.

