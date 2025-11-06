Sales compensation in Switzerland at Microsoft totals CHF 181K per year for 60. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 215K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
59
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
60
CHF 156K
CHF 128K
CHF 10.7K
CHF 17.2K
61
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
62
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
