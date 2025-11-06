Microsoft Sales Salaries in Prague Metropolitan Area

Sales compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area at Microsoft ranges from CZK 2.27M per year for 60 to CZK 2.41M per year for 61. The median yearly compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package totals CZK 2.32M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 59 CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- 60 CZK 1.86M CZK 1.28M CZK 227K CZK 362K 61 CZK 2.02M CZK 1.41M CZK 221K CZK 391K 62 CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- View 8 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CZK ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

